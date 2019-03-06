CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Sukumar and Allu Arjun to reunite after nine years

Mar 6, 2019, 09:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
'Arya' team to reunite; Allu Arjun signs his next with Sukumar

Allu Arjun’s next film will be directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjunan and Sukumar had earlier worked in ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’.  These two films whcih gained huge success in the whole of South- Indian box office has also made Allu a household name in the South.

The actor – director conmbo is reuniting after nine years. This yet-to-be titled project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for a film directed by hit maker Trivikram. Sukumar’s film is expected to go on floors by August this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be lower than the previous version

Jul 31, 2018, 07:49 pm IST
Deepika-Ranveer

Deepika Padukone’s romantic comment on her hubby Ranveer Singh’s pic is breaking the internet

Jan 19, 2019, 11:00 pm IST

Rafale fighter jet deal : Narendra Modi government saved Rs 12,600 crore for India- Report

Nov 23, 2017, 05:24 pm IST

Bus Carrying Members Of a Marriage Party Lost Control: Four Dead

Feb 20, 2018, 09:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close