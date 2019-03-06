Sukumar and Allu Arjun to reunite after nine years

Allu Arjun’s next film will be directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjunan and Sukumar had earlier worked in ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’. These two films whcih gained huge success in the whole of South- Indian box office has also made Allu a household name in the South.

The actor – director conmbo is reuniting after nine years. This yet-to-be titled project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for a film directed by hit maker Trivikram. Sukumar’s film is expected to go on floors by August this year.