Sunanda Pushkar Case: Court rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea

The Delhi High Court on today dismissed a petition moved by TV journalist Arnab Goswami and the Republic TV seeking quashing of the magisterial court order for registration of FIR against them on the complaint made by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for allegedly committing theft of confidential documents pertaining to investigation in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar and the alleged hacking of his e-mail account.

Justice Najmi Waziri dismissed Goswami’s petition in limine saying the high court is not the correct forum when he had the alternate remedy of challenging the magistrate’s order before the Sessions court. Goswami had sought quashing of the January 21 order passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh.

Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. Tharoor was recently charged for subjecting her to cruelty and abetting suicide.

While the police probe is on, Tharoor had moved the Patiala House court accusing Arnab and the news channel of gaining illegal access to confidential documents which were part of police probe records and hacking his e-mail account to access personal e-mails and then broadcasting them on the news channel to increase its viewership.