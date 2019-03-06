Suresh Gopi returns to cinema

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi is a Rajya Sabha member. He has not been active in acting for a while. And now it has been confirmed that the actor is now set to make a comeback. The actor himself revealed this.

Glad to join the "Thamizharasan" team#tamizharasan#vijayantony#Babuyogeswaran Gepostet von Suresh Gopi am Montag, 4. März 2019

He will be next seen in the Tamil movie ‘Tamilarasan’ starring Vijay Antony in the lead. Suresh Gopi took to his social media handle to share a photo taken from the movie’s sets.

‘Tamilarasan’ is a cop action-thriller featuring Vijay Antony as a police officer. The movie is directed by Babu Yogeswaran, who had earlier directed the Jayam Ravi starrer ‘Daas’. Remya Nambeesan plays Vijay Antony’s pair in this upcoming movie. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Bhumika, Munishkanth, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu, and director Mohan Raja’s son, Pranav are also part of the movie’s supporting cast.

‘Tamilarasan’ has music by Ilayaraja, cinematography by RD Rajasekhar and edits by Bhuvan Srinivasan.