Suriya’s new film will have an Oscar award winner

Tamil Actor Suriya will soon do a biopic. It has been reported that the actor will be portraying the role of G.R.Gopinath, the founder of Deccan Air, India’s first budget airline. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame. The film is tentatively titled as ‘Suriya 38’. But now it has been confirmed that an Oscar award winner will be the part of the movie.

Academy award winner Guneet Monga will be making her entry to Tamil industry with this movie. She recently bagged the prestigious Oscar for her critically-acclaimed documentary production, ‘Period. End of Sentence’. Guneet, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, has produced several acclaimed notable films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1’, ‘Peddlers’, ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Masaan’.

Suriya, who is currently working on KV Anand’s ‘Kaappaan’. Soon after wrapping up the shoot of ‘Kaappaan’, Suriya will start shooting for Sudha’s film.

Suriya’s own banner 2D Entertainment is backing the movie.