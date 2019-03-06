CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Worldwide Films got the GCC rights of 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha'

Mar 6, 2019
Dulquer Salman’s new film ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ (OYP) is ready to hit the cinema halls. The film will be released next month. The GCC rights of the film already been acquired by Worldwide Films. So it is most likely that the movie will have a simultaneous release in Kerala as well as GCC centres.

OYP directed by BC Noufal is touted to be a full-on commercial mass entertainer. The superhit writer duo of Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. ‘

Nikhila Vimal and ‘Theevandi’ fame Samyuktha Menon play the two female leads. Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are also part of the supporting cast. Nadirshah is composing the songs.

Anto Joseph is producing the movie under his banner, Anto Joseph Film Company.

