Air India Plane Seffers Cabin Decompression at 20000 Feet

Mar 7, 2019, 06:46 am IST
A Delhi-Frankfurt Air India plane, with 191 passengers on board, suffered cabin decompression at an altitude of 20,000 feet and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, thus averting a possible accident.

The Boeing 787 took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:35 pm and lost cabin pressure when it reached the altitude of 20,000 feet, officials said.

The pilot of the AI-121 turned back from Rajasthan air space and landed safely at Delhi airport at around 4 pm, they said.

