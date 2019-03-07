Air India Plane Seffers Cabin Decompression at 20000 Feet

A Delhi-Frankfurt Air India plane, with 191 passengers on board, suffered cabin decompression at an altitude of 20,000 feet and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, thus averting a possible accident.

The Boeing 787 took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:35 pm and lost cabin pressure when it reached the altitude of 20,000 feet, officials said.

The pilot of the AI-121 turned back from Rajasthan air space and landed safely at Delhi airport at around 4 pm, they said.