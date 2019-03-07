Cong’s First List for LS 2019 : Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli,Rahul in Amethi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, while Sonia Gandhi would be contesting from Raebareli, as per the party’s first list of 15 candidates that was released on Thursday, 7 March.

The list has 11 names from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid would be contesting from UP’s Farrukhabad. Notably, in the 2014 general elections, Khurshid came fourth contesting in the seat and lost his deposit.

Meanwhile, former minister of state in the Home Ministry RPN Singh is all set to contest from the Kushi Nagar constituency where he had been an MP in the 15th Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, however, he was defeated by the BJP candidate.

President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Bharatsinh Solanki would once again be contesting from Anand, where he had been an MP from 2004 till 2014. He had lost out to the BJP candidate in the previous general elections.