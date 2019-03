JAMMU: At least 18 people have been injured in a grenade attack in Jammu, which comes exactly three weeks after the terror attack in Pulwama. All the injured have been hospitalised.

“It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all shifted to hospital,” IGP Jammu, MK Sinha said.

The injured have been taken to the Government Medical College for treatment, reported ANI. Police have reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area.