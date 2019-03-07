Grenade explosion : Hizbul Mujahideen behind blast,1 arrested , says Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the Jammu bus stand blast. The accused – Yasir Bhatt – arrested by the police was tasked to throw this grenade by district commander of the proscribed terror outfit, said Manish K Sinha, Inspector General Police (IGP) Jammu.

A 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries in a grenade blast at Jammu Bus Stand that took place on Thursday at 12 pm, said police.

DGP Dilbagh Singh claimed that the person who threw the grenade at the Jammu bus stand has been arrested.

IGP Jammu, Manish K Sinha said, “Yasir Bhatt was tasked to throw this grenade by District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhatt alias Omar. Teams were constituted to work on leads, CCTV camera footage was examined, based on oral testimony of witnesses we were able to identify a suspect. He was soon detained and confessed to the crime himself.”

Mohammad Sharik, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, died due to splinter injuries in the chest, PTI reported.