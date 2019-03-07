KeralaLatest News

Maoist-Police Encounter at Wayanad. Two Officers Injured

Mar 7, 2019, 09:33 am IST
Reports suggest that the shootout between Maoists and Thunderbolt that started around Wednesday night
went all the way up to 4 30 am on Thursday morning. Locals said that the gun shots were heard till 4 30. A maoist leader has reportedly been killed in the encounter, the deceased has not been identified yet.

More police officers reached Lakkidi by morning. Range IG of Kannur had reached the spot this morning. A high-level meeting of officers is being held.

A team of 30 Thunderbolt officers are still at the forest. Police said that there were about 5 armed men who reached the resort and demanded money from inmates. As soon as police reached, the team rushed into the nearby forest. The entire area is under the control of the police.

