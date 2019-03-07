Masood Azhar Sends a Strong Warning to Pakistan

Hours after Pakistan announced the arrest of key Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders, the terror group’s chief Masood Azhar Alvi issued a defiant message warning the country against efforts to rein in the internationally-proscribed jihadist group.

n the 11:41 minutes audio clip uploaded on JeM chat platforms Azhar talks about India, Pulwama attack and liberals in Pakistan. Full of personal stories and narratives, Azhar starts his speech with his fake death story which circulated in the media. Saying that he is alive and doing well, he calls on his followers to start a jihad against India for oppressing Kashmiris.

“These liberals couldn’t tolerate the Islamisation of Pakistan under Zia-ul-Haq so just imagine what will happen if people like us rise against them,” said Azhar. Haq pushed for Sharization in the country and was directly responsible for turning Pakistan into a global centre for political Islam.

The speech also suggests that, in spite of the 6 March ban — and being held in what Pakistan describes as “preventive custody” since 2016 — Azhar remains active in affairs connected to the organisation.