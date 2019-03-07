New Series of Coins Announced. All You Need to Know

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today, released the new series of visually impaired friendly circulation coins, in New Delhi. Rs.1, Rs.2, Rs.5, Rs.10 and Rs.20 are the various denominations of coins released as part of the new series.

The coins were released at a function at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where visually impaired children were specially invited.

The government has announced new Rs 20 coin which be shaped like a 12-edged polygon (dodecagon). The outside diameter of new Rs 20 coin will be 27mm (millimeters) and it will weigh 8.54 grams, a notification from the finance ministry stated.

The composition of the new coin will be 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per cent nickel for the outer ring, while the inner ring (centre piece) will be 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and five per cent nickel.

“The Union Government is guided by the vision of reaching the last mile and the last person and new series of coins have been designed and released keeping that vision in mind”, Modi said. Besides, Modi thanked the National Institute of Design for the design, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited and the Ministry of Finance for the introduction of new coins. During an interaction with Modi.