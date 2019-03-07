Rafale Row : Mamata Banerjee demands probe into Rafale documents theft

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the theft of Rafale files from the Union Ministry of Defence was a matter of concern and demanded an enquiry into it.

She also sought the central government’s version about the theft and asked who was the ‘chhuppa rustam’ (hidden person) behind this act.

In a tweet in Hindi, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, described the entire matter as ‘tamasha’ (farce) and hinted that its fallout would be known after the Lok Sabha elections.

“What farce is going on in the country? Documents are being stolen from the Ministry of Defence itself. This is a very dangerous situation for the country,” she tweeted.

“What would the government say on this? Who is the hidden person behind this? There must be an enquiry into it,” she added.