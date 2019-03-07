Robert Vadra Says he will not Join Politics Unless His Name is Cleared in Money Laundering Case

Ever since Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined active politics as the Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary, she has been at the receiving end of severe criticism over her husband Robert Vadra’s money laundering case.

While speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra on his political entry said, “I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and ran away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name and that is my promise.

Earlier, Robert Vadra had hinted that he might join Congress and take up active politics like his wife, sparking yet another row.

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19, in connection with a money laundering case. The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra.