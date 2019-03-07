Latest NewsIndia

Satellite Images Before and After IAF Strike Shows Possible Bomb Impact

Mar 7, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Amid conflicting claims of “satellite evidence” on whether India did strike the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp at Balakot in Pakistan, the Indian air force( IAF) maintained that it had hit the intended targets and that precision ‘Spice’ bombs had pierced the roofs of identified buildings and exploded inside.

Post-strike images of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot appear to show bomb impact points on a large structure in addition to significant damage on the ground at the site.

IAF used Mirage 2000 fighters armed with SPICE 2000 satellite-guided bombs. This is a “penetrator” variant of the weapon, which is designed to pierce buildings and structures but not necessarily bring them down.

As per the military aviation specialist Angad Singh, “big penetrators [like the SPICE 2000] spend most of their mass on the casing”. “There is no hard and fast rule that a 2000-lb class bomb will wipe out half a hillside,” he said.

