Congress MLA resigns; joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Jawahar Chavda joined BJP in Gandhinagar, soon after he resigned from the Congress Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Jawahar Chavda, MLA from Manavadar in Gujarat has resigned.

Jawahar Chavda, is a four-time MLA and son of senior Congress leader Pethlaji. Chavda, a four-time MLA, represented Manavadar seat in Junagadh district and is considered to be an influential OBC leader from the Ahir community.

He is the second Congress MLA to quit the party in two months. About a month ago, Unjha MLA Asha Patel had also resigned and joined the BJP.