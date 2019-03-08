Latest NewsInternational

Government asked military to house 5000 child migrants

Mar 8, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Donald Trump led US administration has asked the Department of Defence to prepare to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis said that the Department of Health and
Human Services (HHS) requested to identify space to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied alien
children on DoD installations, if needed, by September 30, 2019.

The development comes amid a surge in the number of families and unaccompanied children
crossing the US border from Mexico illegally, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central
America.

Tags

Related Articles

Illegal Mine Accident: Death toll rises to 16

Mar 6, 2019, 09:14 pm IST

Two lakh Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is at risk from flooding

May 23, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Supreme Court to recall order making national anthem compulsory in theatres

Jan 8, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

Reduce the wages of beedi workers: Maharashtra Govt

May 21, 2018, 10:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close