Government asked military to house 5000 child migrants

The Donald Trump led US administration has asked the Department of Defence to prepare to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis said that the Department of Health and

Human Services (HHS) requested to identify space to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied alien

children on DoD installations, if needed, by September 30, 2019.

The development comes amid a surge in the number of families and unaccompanied children

crossing the US border from Mexico illegally, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central

America.