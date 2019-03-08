Latest NewsIndia

MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan

Mar 8, 2019, 05:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

A MiG fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed. A MiG 21 Nison jet was crashed during its regular flying in Bikaner of Rajasthan, The pilot of the jet escaped by ejecting from the flying plane.

The Indian Air Force informed that the jet was crashed due to a technical problem. An enquiry was declared by the IAF on the incident.

The MiG21 fighter jets, the oldest fighter jets in the IAF are many times earlier also crashed. Earlier a MiG was crashed when attacking the Pakistan fighter jets which crossed the Indian border and the Wing commander Abhinadan was captured by Pakistan.

Tags

Related Articles

This is what leaders says about ‘Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill’

Jan 8, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with young innovators and start-up entrepreneurs today

Jun 6, 2018, 09:23 am IST
Tamanna-Bhatia

IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Tamanna Bhatia charged record amount for 10-minute dance performance

Apr 8, 2018, 07:24 am IST

 B.Tech graduate arrested for stealing Rado watch for his girlfriend

Aug 3, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close