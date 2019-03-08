MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan

A MiG fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed. A MiG 21 Nison jet was crashed during its regular flying in Bikaner of Rajasthan, The pilot of the jet escaped by ejecting from the flying plane.

The Indian Air Force informed that the jet was crashed due to a technical problem. An enquiry was declared by the IAF on the incident.

The MiG21 fighter jets, the oldest fighter jets in the IAF are many times earlier also crashed. Earlier a MiG was crashed when attacking the Pakistan fighter jets which crossed the Indian border and the Wing commander Abhinadan was captured by Pakistan.