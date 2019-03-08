Plus 2 Examination: Education Minister’s social media page is full of students complaint and reaction

Students and parents posted comments on the wall of the education minister’s social media pages. The Chemistry question paper of the ongoing plus two examinations has said to be too tough.

Almost all students have complained about the toughness of the question paper. Now they have started a new model protest. Students and many of the parents had posted their wrath as a comment on the social media walls of the education minister Prof.C.Ravendranath.

????????? ??????????? ?????????? ??? ???? ??????????? ?? ??? ????? 2 ?????? ????? ?? Gepostet von Tik Tok Trend Media am Mittwoch, 6. März 2019

Cyril Paulson Thonikuzhiyil #chemistry_valuation_???????????? #?????????? ??? ??????? ??

Mathews P Yeldho Sir 18 kittiyal ellavarum jaichekam ????? 5-6 ??????? ???? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???????? ????? ????? ???? ?????? ?????? ????….????????????? ??? ?????? ?????? my openion that ????????????? 18 ???????????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ?????????…?????? 5 ????? ???? ????????? ?????? ???? ???????????? ?????? ??????? ???????????? boy/girl ?????? ????? ????? ????????????????????????

Rinto Reji ????? ?????? ???? ????? ????????? ????? ????????? ???????? ????.. ???????? ?????????? ?????????? ??????.. ???? ?????? ????? ???????? ????????? ??-?????? ????????? ???????????? ???????????????

Higher secondary plus two chemistry exam 2019

Sonal Sajeendran Vfc ???? ????

Question ???? ?????? ?????????????? phy co ??? ??????????

#chemistry +2 Exam

Muhammed Shakeeb ??????????? ?????? ???????? ?????? #chemistry examint ?????????? ??? ???????? ?????????? ?????????? valuvation ????? ?????? ?????????? reexam ???????… ??????????????? ????????????

Rinto Reji ???? ????

Question ???? ?????? ?????????????? psyco ??? ??????????

#chemistry +2 Exam

Neeraj Aj Ente ponnu sire adym aa chemisty examite karyatil oru terumanam eduk

Jay A JiTh Alachalkonam ????? ?????? ???? ??????????? ????? ????????????? ????????????? ????? ????????? ‘newton’ ?? ‘Einstein’ ?? ????… ???????? ? ????? ?? question ?????? ????????????? ????? ????? ?????????

Gokul ?j? sir njangal ithrayum kuttikal ivide nenjuthakann chem exam retest venam enn parayumbo ..sir ivide aaa palathinteyum eee palathinteyum karyam nokki irunnolu tto athaanallo education minister nte job ….result vrmbo njan engaanum fail appo kaaanam ………

Ebey Benny Theruvathu ???? ???????? ???? ???? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ??????????? ????????? ?????? ????????? ????? ?????? ????????? ??? question ??????????? ?????? ??????????????????? ?????? ?????????? ???????…..

?????? question ?????? ?????? ???????????? ??? ???? que…See more

Sajeena Rasheed Sir please, liberal valuation…….???

Anju Anjaly Keralathinte vidhyabhyasa manthri alle..vidhyaaarthikalude karym onnu pariganikku..exm ezhuthiya lakshakkanakkinu kuttikalu kenapekshichittum Oru cheru viral anakkam polum illaathathu kaanumbo sankadam thonnunnu???..puchavum..??

Muhammed Sharfas P Sir..innalathe chemistry enthenkilum oru vayi undo…valare kashtam aayirunnu

Musthu Pariyaram *??????? ?????????*

???????????????? ????????????? ????????????? ?????????? ???????????

20…See more

Vaishnav Vijayan sir,

our plus one chemistry examination was very tough .and some of them are out of syllabus.so,we are kindly requesting you to re-exam or for liberal checking.

