A Facebook post by Bindhu Ammini who entered Sabarimala goes viral

Mar 9, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
A Facebook post by Bindhu Ammini, the women who made history by entering the Sabarimala temple has gone viral. Bindhu Ammini and Kanaka Durga the two women who broke the age old custom of women ban in the Sabarimala temple has been criticised and abused both physically and verbally. Their life after their temple entry was changed drastically. They were abused in all means.

But now a Facebook post posted by Bimndhu Ammini, in which she addressed the women community who stood to protect the custom has gone viral. She posted the post on Women’s Day. In the post, she describes herself.

Read Facebook post:

?????? ??????? ???? ??? ????????? ?????? ???????? ????????????? ?????????????? ?????????????????? ' ????????????…

Gepostet von Bindhu Ammini am Freitag, 8. März 2019

