General Election: CPM released it’s final list of candidates

The CPM has released its final list of candidates in Kerala. The state secretary of CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has released party’s candidates in a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram.

Six sitting MP of the party will again contest. Senior CPM leader P.Karunakaran will not contest. He was replaced by K.P.Satheesh Chandran. The sitting MP’s who are again contesting are P. K. Sreemathy, M. B. Rajesh, P. K. Biju, Dr.A. Sampath, and two independent Innocent and Joyce George. Four sitting MLA’s A.Pradeep Kumar, A. M. Ariff, P.V.Anvar, Veena George will also try their luck in the general election.

The party will back four independent candidates. In these two are sitting MP’s – Innocent and Joyce George- others are two sitting MLA’s Veena George and P.V.Anvar.

The Full list of CPM candidates

1. K.P.Satheesh Chandran – Kasargod

2. P.K.Sreemathy -Sitting MP – Kannur

3. P.Jayarajan – Vadakara

4. A.Pradeep Kumar – Sitting MLA- Kozhikod

5. P.V.Anvar – Sitting MLA- Ponnani

6. V.P.Sanu – Malappuram

7. P.K.Biju – Sitting MP – Alathoor

8. M.B.Rajesh – Sitting MP – Palakkad

9. Innocent – Sitting MP – Chalakkudy

10.P.Rajeev – Ernakulam

11. V.N.Vasavan – Kottayam

12. Joyce George – Sitting MP- Idukki

13. A.M.Arif – Sitting MLA – Allappuzha

14. K.N.Balagopal – Kollam

15. Dr.A.Sampath– Sitting MP – Attingal

16. Veena George – Sitting MLA – Pathanathitta