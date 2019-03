General Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi again

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi again. This decision was taken by the BJP parliamentary board meeting. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Last time Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 5,81,022 votes.

Earlier Samajwadi Party has also declared that Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri.

Congress has earlier declared that Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rai Bareilly and Amethi, respectively.