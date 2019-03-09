IAF was ready to avenge 2008 Mumbai terror attacks but UPA Govt did not allow them : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday escalated attack on Opposition and claimed that the previous Congress-led UPA government had done injustice to the armed forces by failing to act against terrorism after the ghastly 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Addressing a public gathering in Hindon, Ghaziabad, days before the Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to announce the dates for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Prime Minister claimed that there are reports that Indian Air Force (IAF) had asked the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government to give them a free hand to avenge the carnage (Mumbai attacks) but they were not allowed to do so.

He added,”After 2016’s Uri attack, we (India) gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. But the Congress leadership was sleeping after 2008 Mumbai attacks. Do you want governments to keep sleeping? Chowkidaar should not sleep.”