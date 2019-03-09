Latest NewsInternational

Netflix grabs the rights of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude”

Mar 9, 2019, 08:33 am IST
The US entertainment monarch ‘Netflix’ has grabbed the rights of the all-time classic novel ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Columbian writer and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The novel published originally in Spanish in 1967 has completed its fifty years. Till now it has not adapted to any other medium.

Rodrigo Garcia, the successor of Marquez will be the executive producer of the project. Earlier Marquez has denied adapting his novel. This was because the novel which can not be adopted in a single cinema and also Marquez demanded that the film must be in Spanish. But by adapting it a web series this problem can be solved, Rodrigo informed.

