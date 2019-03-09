P. Sasi will return as private secretary of Pinarayi ; M.V.Jayarajan to be the next Kannur secretary

As P.Jayarajan has been declared as the CPM candidate from Vadakara, it has been reported that M.V.Jayarajan, the private secretary of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will become the next CPM Kannur district secretary. P.Sasi, the former CPM Kannur district secretary will be the new private secretary of Pinarayi.

Sasi, who earlier worked as the political secretary of E.K.Nayanar. Sasi is considered to be the most confident of Pinarayi and Kodiyeri.

Sasi who was ousted from the party in July 2011 on a various accusation which included even molesting also was given party membership eight months ago, He is now a branch member of the party.

He will be introduced again to the district committee back. P.Jayarajan assumed the office of the CPM Kannur district secretary replacing Sasi.