Ethopian Airlines Crash: No passenger has survived; Passengers include 4 Indians

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet en route to Kenya has crashed. It has been updated that no passenger has survived the tragic accident. The flight was flying from Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital city Nairobi.

Passengers from 35 countries were on board, including British, Kenyan, American, French and Chinese nationals. The dead included 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians; 18 Canadians; eight passengers each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands; four each from India and Slovakia; and two from Spain, officials informed.

The 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board flight ET302, a Boeing 737-800 Max aircraft when it took off from Bole International Airport. It crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. The crash happened at 08.44 local time on Sunday, shortly after take-off from the Ethiopian capital.

It is thought that many of the passengers were heading to a United Nations conference on the environment, bringing together 4,700 people in Nairobi on Monday. At least one of the passengers was travelling on a UN passport.