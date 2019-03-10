General Election 2019: K C Venugopal will not contest from Alappuzha

AICC general secretary K.C.Venugopal informed that he will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Venugopal is the sitting MP from Alappuzha.

Venugopal said that he is not ready to participate in the upcoming Loksabha elections as he has several organizational responsibilities to fulfil in New Delhi. “It is not right to contest in the elections when I am always in Delhi”, said K.C.Venugopal.

Venugopal informed that he has already conveyed his decision to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general secretaryOommen Chandy.

The CPM has already fielded its popular face and sitting MLA A.M.Aarif from Alappuzha constituency.