General Election 2019: RMP will contest in 4 seats including Vadakaraa

Mar 10, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) has declared that the party will contest in 4 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced that they field candidates in Vadakara, Alathoor, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. The name of candidates will be declared after the list get approved by the party central committee, said the RMP leaders.

The party will campaign against BJP at the national level, but in Kerala, the party will raise the political violence and fascist nature of CPM.

In Vadakara, a stronghold of RMP party will field its most prominent candidate in order to tighten the battle. CPM has declared P.Jayarajan as its candidate. CPM lost Vadakara, considered to be a red bastion in 2009 after the murder of T.P.Chandrasekharan, the founder of RMP. CPM is trying to win back the constituency by fielding Jayarajan. RMP’s votes will be very crucial here. It has become RMP’s prestige to defeat him. So Vadakara is considered to be a prestige battle for both CPM and RMP.

The party leaders also said that if any party extends support it will be discussed and talked on that time.

