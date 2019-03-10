Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam gets poll symbol

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted Kamal Haasan’s political Party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), “battery torch” as a symbol for the national elections. The ECI is set to announce the poll dates on Sunday evening at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Actor-turned-politician welcomed the development and said his party “will endeavour’ to become a “torch bearer” in politics.

Welcoming the decision by the EC, Kamal Haasan in a tweet said, “MNM thanks the Election commission for granting us the “Battery Torch” symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics.”