Latest NewsInternational

Nine policemen killed in attack

Mar 10, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nine policemen have been killed in a militant attack in the western Rakhine state of Myanmar. Nearly 60 members of the Arakan Army terrorist group attacked using small and large weapons.

The attack, carried out by Arakan Army insurgents, happened late yesterday in Yoetayoke village, just an hour north of Rakhine state’s capital Sittwe.

The insurgent Arakan Army killed 13 police in a similar attack further north in January and has frequently clashed with Myanmar security forces since December.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS…!! Victim Chandran Video Out

Jan 31, 2018, 10:15 am IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hospitalised

Mar 3, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Mandira Bedi trolled, slut-shammed for her hot photo on social media

Dec 29, 2017, 03:49 pm IST

After Sunny Leone, This Actress is Now Bollywood’s Favourite Item Girl

Feb 16, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close