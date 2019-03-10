Latest NewsInternational

Seven Soldiers and 38 militants killed in attack

Mar 10, 2019
Seven soldiers have lost their lives and 38 Boko Haram terrorists killed in an encounter in the West African country of Niger.

The encounter broke out after terrorists attacked a remote military base in the city of Diffa which shares its border with Nigeria, the birthplace of Boko Haram. The Defence Ministry informed in a statement that five vehicles belonging to the terrorists and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

Boko Haram’s insurgency began in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 but has since spread into neighbouring countries, prompting a regional military response. Some 27,000 people have been killed and two million displaced, sparking a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

