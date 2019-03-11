ABP – ZEE Voter predicts majority for NDA again

ABP- ZEE Voter pre-poll survey predicts the majority for NDA again. The survey released just after the election date has been declared by the Election Commission of India, predicts slight majority for the Modi led NDA.

As per the survey, NDA will get 264 seats and UPA will have 141 seats in the Lok Sabha. In 543 member Lok Sabha, 272 seats are needed for a simple majority. That is NDA will get 8 seats less than the majority.

The BJP will get 220 seats and Congress will grab 86. The vote percentage of NDA will be 41% and NDA 31%. BJP will get more seats than Congress in the northern states like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. BJP will sweep in Delhi again.

In Kerala, the UDF will get 16 seats and the ruling LDF will lose 4 seats and will get only 4 seats. NDA will not open an account in the state.