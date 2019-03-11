Latest NewsIndia

ABP – ZEE Voter predicts majority for NDA again

Mar 11, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

ABP- ZEE Voter pre-poll survey predicts the majority for NDA again. The survey released just after the election date has been declared by the Election Commission of India, predicts slight majority for the Modi led NDA.

As per the survey, NDA will get 264 seats and UPA will have 141 seats in the Lok Sabha. In 543 member Lok Sabha, 272 seats are needed for a simple majority. That is NDA will get 8 seats less than the majority.

The BJP will get 220 seats and Congress will grab 86. The vote percentage of NDA will be 41% and NDA 31%. BJP will get more seats than Congress in the northern states like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. BJP will sweep in Delhi again.

In Kerala, the UDF will get 16 seats and the ruling LDF will lose 4 seats and will get only 4 seats. NDA will not open an account in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

saffron

Here’s how India’s political map changes after NDA’s tremendous victory

Mar 5, 2018, 05:30 am IST

Russia offers latest 3rd-generation Nuclear Reactors to India

Jul 12, 2017, 04:49 pm IST

Gurgaon: 22 yr old gang raped in a moving car

May 15, 2017, 08:55 am IST

Longest lunar eclipse of 21st Century ‘Blood Moon 2018’: Watch Video

Jul 28, 2018, 07:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close