Allu Arjun join hands with AR Murugadoss

Ace director A.R.Murugadoss has earlier announced that he is going to do a film with Rajinikanth. But now a new rumour has been spreading that after the Ranjini film Murugadoss will do a film with Telugu young superstar Allu Arjun.

Murugadoss has earlier worked with Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu.

The pre-production works for the Rajinikanth movie is progressing and the makers have already finalized Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander as the composer.