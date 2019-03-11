CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Allu Arjun join hands with AR Murugadoss

After Rajinikanth film, AR Murugadoss next with Allu Arjun?

Ace director A.R.Murugadoss has earlier announced that he is going to do a film with Rajinikanth. But now a new rumour has been spreading that after the Ranjini film Murugadoss will do a film with Telugu young superstar Allu Arjun.

Murugadoss has earlier worked with Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu.

The pre-production works for the Rajinikanth movie is progressing and the makers have already finalized Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander as the composer.

