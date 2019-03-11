Congress MLA resigned; May join BJP

Giving a shock to Congress party, its another MLA has resigned from the party and joined BJP. Vallabh Dharaviya, representing Gujarat’s Jamnagar (Rural), has resigned from the state Assembly on Monday. Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi confirmed that the resignation has been accepted. Dharaviya is the fourth MLA in a row, who left the Congress recently.

Congress MLA from Jamnagar (Rural) constituency Vallabh Dharaviya (third from left) resigns as an MLA and joins BJP. Congress's strength in Gujarat Assembly comes down to 71 now. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/M5NhP6j589 — parimal dabhi (@parimaldabhi) March 11, 2019

In another development, Congress MLA Parshottam Sabaria, who had resigned from the party and the Assembly last week, joined the BJP in Gandhinagar. Earlier, Congress MLA from Manavadar Jawahar Chavda had also quit the party and resigned from the Assembly on March 8. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was made a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government the next day.

#Gujarat : Congress MLA from Jamnagar (rural) seat Vallabh Dhardia resigned from the party.#TV9News pic.twitter.com/jqCKdzM4wq — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) March 11, 2019

In July last year, senior Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavalia had resigned as a legislator and was inducted in the ruling BJP government as a cabinet minister. Asha Patel, a first-time MLA from Mehsana, had last month resigned from the Congress and the House and also joined the BJP.