Congress MLA resigned; May join BJP

Mar 11, 2019, 11:36 pm IST
Giving a shock to Congress party, its another MLA has resigned from the party and joined BJP. Vallabh Dharaviya, representing Gujarat’s Jamnagar (Rural), has resigned from the state Assembly on Monday. Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi confirmed that the resignation has been accepted. Dharaviya is the fourth MLA in a row, who left the Congress recently.

In another development, Congress MLA Parshottam Sabaria, who had resigned from the party and the Assembly last week, joined the BJP in Gandhinagar. Earlier, Congress MLA from Manavadar Jawahar Chavda had also quit the party and resigned from the Assembly on March 8. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was made a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government the next day.

In July last year, senior Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavalia had resigned as a legislator and was inducted in the ruling BJP government as a cabinet minister. Asha Patel, a first-time MLA from Mehsana, had last month resigned from the Congress and the House and also joined the BJP.

