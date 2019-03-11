Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Mar 11, 2019, 06:00 am IST
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the search party of the forces who retaliated.

The gunfight is going on, the spokesman said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained.

