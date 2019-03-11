MS Dhoni Says Match-fixing a bigger crime than murder

Former India captain and current wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has appeared in a video highlighting the infamous IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The veteran cricketer has appeared in a show called Hotstar Specials for online streaming partner Hotstar.

In a new trailer released on the streaming service, Dhoni says that match-fixing is a crime that he considers even worse than murder.

“The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder, it is match-fixing. The team was involved and even my name came up. It was a tough phase for us. Fans felt the punishment was harsh and the comeback was very emotional. And I always said what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he says in the trailer.