Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a man for peace,says Pervez Musharraf

Mar 11, 2019, 09:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has said there should be peace between India and his country but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a man for peace.

In an interview to Tamil channel Thanthi TV, Musharraf, when queried about the upcoming Indian general elections, said his expectation is for peace to prevail between the two countries.

Modi is not a man for peace, he said.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi, said the Congress chief looks like a gentleman.

He recalled when he was Pakistan’s President, his son, mother and elder brother had visited India and Gandhi had invited his son for tea and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had invited all three to his residence.

Tags

Related Articles

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu in finals

Aug 27, 2017, 01:45 pm IST

#Mee Too : MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani

Oct 15, 2018, 04:06 pm IST
Vajpayee

University Professor Thrashed For Facebook Post Against AB Vajpayee

Aug 18, 2018, 01:38 pm IST

She might be the hottest model in the world! See pics

Jan 2, 2018, 07:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close