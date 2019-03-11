Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a man for peace,says Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has said there should be peace between India and his country but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a man for peace.

In an interview to Tamil channel Thanthi TV, Musharraf, when queried about the upcoming Indian general elections, said his expectation is for peace to prevail between the two countries.

Modi is not a man for peace, he said.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi, said the Congress chief looks like a gentleman.

He recalled when he was Pakistan’s President, his son, mother and elder brother had visited India and Gandhi had invited his son for tea and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had invited all three to his residence.