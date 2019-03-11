These are the 4 Indian Who Were Killed in Ethiopian Airlines Crash

People around the world are mourning the loss of their loved ones after an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet on Sunday crashed en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash of the recently-acquired Boeing 737 MAX 8 model, which was involved in another aviation disaster in Indonesia last year.

Four Indian nationals who were killed in Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight crash that killed all 157 people aboard on Sunday were identified as Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Garg was a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi.

It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the passengers. The crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.