This is what a MLA said about Jayarajan’s candidature

Mar 11, 2019, 05:25 pm IST
Congress MLA V.T.Balram has earlier criticised CPM’s decision to field P.Jayarajan in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. CPM has declared that P.Jayarajan will be contesting from Vadakara.  Now a facebook post by V.T.Balram has been viral on social media.

The election commission has announced that it mandatory for all candidates to give an affidavit in the dailies about the criminal cases against them. Balaram posted on his Facebook page that for Jayarajan special supplements would be needed.

P.Jayarajan has been accused in Ariyil Shukkoor murder case. Earlier CPM secretary Kodiyeri has said that the candidature of Jayarajan is a message against political violence.

