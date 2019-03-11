Union minster asks DGCA to conduct safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX

A day after an Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737-8 MAX flight crashed, killing all 157 people on board, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu directed India’s civil aviation regulatory authority to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX aircraft, flown by domestic carriers. Suresh Prabhu informed this through his Twitter.

Directed officials of DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX (being flown by domestic carriers). Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 11, 2019

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct the safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by domestic airlines. Jet Airways and SpiceJet have 737 MAX aircraft in their fleet.

In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways operate more than 15 Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft. They have also placed orders for 355 737-MAX aircraft. Of this, SpiceJet has 205 737-MAX aircraft on order and Jet Airways 150 planes of the same type.

Aviation regulators in China and Indonesia have also grounded the Boeing 737-MAX aircraft fleet.