Australia and Singapore suspend Boeing’s 737 MAX flight

Australia and Singapore have joined the growing list of countries temporarily preventing the Boeing’s 737 MAX planes from flying into and out of their countries following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft. China and Ethiopia yesterday decided to bar their entire Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet from national airspace. The UK, Germany, Austria, France, Netherlands and Ireland have also joined in banning Boeing 737 Max planes from operating in or over its airspace.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max 8 crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people on board. It was the second fatal accident involving the model in less than five months. Last year in October, Indonesia Lion Air flight, crashed after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Several airlines and regulators around the world have already grounded the Max 8 model after the crash.