“‘Rahul is honest’,he does not believe in working like a dictator”, says Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel who joined Congress today in Gujarat said that Rahul Gandhi is honest. “People ask me why I chose the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. I chose Rahul Gandhi because he is honest. He does not believe in working like a dictator,” he said. On BJP’s charge of dynastic politics in the Congress, Patel said there was nothing wrong if a politician’s son wanted to join the same field to serve people.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel said when the Congress decided to postpone its rally, earlier scheduled for February 28, following the terror attack in Pulwama last month, the PM was busy addressing gatherings across the country.

He asked the Congress cadres to get their act together to defeat the BJP in the next month’s Lok Sabha polls.