Setback For Congress: Opposition leader’s son joined BJP

In giving shock treatment to Congress party in Maharashtra, Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, joined BJP today. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve at an event held in south Mumbai. Sujay Vikhe Patil is a practising neurosurgeon.

After joining the party, Sujay lauded PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for their leadership and also thanked CM Fadnavis for giving him a chance to serve the BJP. He said that youth and women support his decision to join the BJP. He added that the decision to leave Congress had been difficult as his family has been associated with the party for a long time. The NCP had turned down a request by Sujay Vikhe Patil’s father to leave aside the Ahmednagar seat for his son.

#Maharashtra: Sujay Vikhe Patil joins BJP in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. pic.twitter.com/6Cr4eez99R — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Sujay Vikhe Patil has been upset over not being fielded by the party from Ahmednagar which is considered the stronghold of the Vikhe Patil family, of which Sujay belongs to the fourth-generation. Ahmednagar was allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the last elections.