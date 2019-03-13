Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wishes ‘team Lucifer’ and Indrajith

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has wished all luck to the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ starring superstar Mohanlal and actor Indrajith. Pathan in his official Instagram page commented his wish. He also shared the character poster of Indrajith from the film.

Lucifer which makes the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is penned by actor Murali Gopi, The trailer of the film will be released on March 22 at 6.30 pm at Abu Dhabi. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopi, Manju Warrier and producer Antony Perumbavoor will attend the function at Delama Hall at Abu Dhabi.