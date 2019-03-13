Latest NewsEntertainment

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wishes ‘team Lucifer’ and Indrajith

Mar 13, 2019, 07:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has wished all luck to the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ starring superstar Mohanlal and actor Indrajith. Pathan in his official Instagram page commented his wish. He also shared the character poster of Indrajith from the film.

Lucifer which makes the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is penned by actor Murali Gopi, The trailer of the film will be released on March 22 at 6.30 pm at Abu Dhabi. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopi, Manju Warrier and producer Antony Perumbavoor will attend the function at Delama Hall at Abu Dhabi.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

drugs found

40 lakhs worth cocaine found in passengers’ bags; foreigners booked

Apr 12, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Police, CPI(M), SDPI Hunting Down Hindus, Says K Surendran

Jan 5, 2019, 10:45 am IST

Here you can find some beautiful and hot actresses of Uttar Pradesh : See Pics

Apr 5, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

30 year old woman raped inside child locked cab

Dec 25, 2017, 10:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close