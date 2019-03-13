P M Modi Has One Tweet For Many Eminent Indians. Here is What it Says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached out to leaders across the political spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, urging them to encourage voting in the upcoming elections. Modi, who took to Twitter, also tagged movie stars such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone, sports stars and business leaders.

Tagging them over a succession of over 25 tweets, PM Modi requested them to come together to “strengthen the democracy” and asked them to encourage people to vote.

“Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you,” he tweeted tagging Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, using wildly popular catchphrases from their blockbuster movies “Gully Boy” and “Uri”.

His first appeal went to bitter opponents – Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin.

He also reached out to Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Pawan Chamling, saying: “Soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place.”