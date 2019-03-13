Sunil Shetty Supports Rishabh Pant After India’s Loss Against Australia

Following the loss aganst Australia in the fourth ODI, one of the Indian cricketers who found himself taking a major share of the blame was the Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant who missed out on major stumping opportunities at crucial junctions of the game. To make matters worse, the 21-year-old also dropped a couple of catches behind the wicket.

Veteran Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, on Monday night (March 11), has come in support of young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant amid the strong MS Dhoni comparisons after his array of errors in the fourth ODI of the India-Australia ODI series in Mohali last night.

“He’s just 21 and represents India in all 3 formats. Let’s introspect and see what we were doing at that age. Give him a chance. Rishabh Pant you are pure talent keep the focus, you got this!” he wrote in a tweet.

Pant was greeted with chants of ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ every time he made a blunder as India struggled to defend its massive 358-run total.