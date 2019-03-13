YouTube Music, YouTube Premium go Launched For Customers in India

YouTube on Tuesday, March 12, launched its music streaming service YouTube Music in India. With YouTube Music, audiophiles in India will not only be able to access YouTube’s vast catalogue of tracks but they would also be able to listen to songs from various radio channels, playlists, live performances, cover music and music videos.

The ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be free of cost, but you can opt for YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month, while YouTube Premium will cost Rs 129 a month. There is also a family plan which lets you add up to six accounts for Rs 189 a month.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium join Google’s already available Google Play Music and Google Play Movies services and will be taking on a host of competing streaming platforms in the country. Interestingly, YouTube Music has been expanded to the country just days after the launch of Spotify, which was involved in a legal dispute with Warner Music over licensing rights in the country.