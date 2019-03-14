Bhim Army Chief Says He Will Not Let PM Modi to go Lok Sabha From Varanasi

The Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has indicated that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He said that he is fighting the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as he doesn’t want Modi to win the election by fighting against weak candidates.

“I am afraid that a weaker candidate should not contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by defeating whom he easily walks into the Lok Sabha. I will not let the murderer of my Muslim, Dalit and OBC brothers go to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh,” said Chandrashekhar Azad.

He also said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited and enquired about his health.