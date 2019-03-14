Charge sheet filed against Mohammed Shami for sexual harassment

A chargesheet has been filed against the Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment). His World Cup campaign can be in jeopardy as the next hearing of the case has been kept on June 22. The chargesheet has been submitted by the Kolkata police on his estranged wife Hasin Jahan’s complaint.

Shami has been involved in a long-standing spat with his wife Jahan, who had accused him of extra-marital affair and match-fixing last year. Jahan took to social media to post screenshots of Shami’s alleged affairs with other women. She also accused him of match-fixing. The pacer was stripped of his contract by the BCCI following the accusations, however, his contract was renewed after he was given a clean chit in an internal investigation by the board.

Jahan had first launched a complaint against the pacer in March last year, lodging a complaint at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lal Bazaar, accusing Shami of torture, physical and mental harassment. She also accused Shami’s family of domestic violence. However, the pacer had refuted all such allegations terming them baseless.

The chargesheet has been filed by the Kolkata police before the Alipore Police court. Shami was in action in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia where he played four games picking up a total of four wickets as India lost the five-match series 3-2. He has been in fine form this year having made a string return to limited-overs cricket with an impressive show against Australia and New Zealand.

With June 22 being the next hearing of the case, Shami’s World Cup contention might be in doubt as the Indian the showpiece event gets underway from May 30 and the final will be played on June 14.