Congress IT cell chief Divya Spandana calls Narendra Modi’s supporters ‘stupid’

Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana on Thursday mocked BJP through a tweet. Spandana, who is also known as a close aide to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called the PM’s supporters stupid. She put out a tweet saying, Did you know? 1 out of 3 Modi supporters is as stupid as the other 2. This tweet from the Congress leader may spark a fight between both the parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19.

Divya Spandana captioned the image saying My favourite! aren’t they adorable? With this tweet, Congress IT cell unintentionally took a jibe on 32% population who had voted for BJP in 2014.

Spandana’s was countered by Twitter users who called Spandana a flop actor. A Twitter user said, Did you know, That one of these 2 people is as much of a failure in ACTING as she is in heading the IT cell. Another user lashed out and targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi instead of Divya Spandna saying, Did you know 3 out of 3 Rahul fans are as stupid as Rahul himself.



Last year in September, Spandana had faced the heat for calling Prime Minister a chor (thief). Her tweet had a photoshopped picture of PM Narendra Modi with the word chor on the forehead. She also used a hashtag #ChorPMChupHai.